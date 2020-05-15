Eldon du Pont Homsey
Wilmington - Eldon du Pont Homsey died at home of complications from Parkinson's disease on May 11. He was born in Wilmington, Delaware on October 13, 1936, the son of Samuel Eldon and Victorine du Pont Homsey. He graduated from Tower Hill School in 1953 and Harvard College in 1957, did postgraduate work at MIT, and received his Master of Architecture degree from the University of Pennsylvania in 1961.
Don was a principal in the firm of Victorine and Samuel Homsey Architects and designed a wide variety of structures. They include the Terrace Restaurant at Longwood Gardens, the archway at the Delaware History Center, Brandywine Gateway Parking Garage, Corpus Christi Church, the Delaware Geological Survey Building, Ingleside Retirement Apartments, the Latin American Community Center, Mother U.A.M.E. Church, and perhaps his favorite, the Three Mill Road Office Building cantilevered over the Brandywine River in Wilmington, to name a few. Between 1986 and 1998 he was the principal-in-charge of the construction of 25 buildings in seven states for MBNA America Bank. During his career Don also mentored several generations of young architects and took great pleasure in their many accomplishments.
Don will be remembered for his caring nature, generosity, infectious optimism, boundless curiosity, and his audacious sense of humor. He thoroughly enjoyed time with family, friends, colleagues, and clients and sharing his endless enthusiasm for his wide-ranging interests, whether it was classic Jaguars, photography, the hammered dulcimer, almost any kind of music, or wooden boats. He raced sailboats very successfully on the Chesapeake for many years, was a founder of the Havre de Grace Maritime Museum, and designed the building that houses it.
Don was President of the Delaware Chapter of the American Institute of Architects and gave much of his time to state and community organizations. While he was an advocate for modern architecture and actively involved in the development of downtown Wilmington, he was primarily recognized for his contributions to historic preservation. He was Co-Founder and President of Preservation Delaware, a Director Emeritus of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, and Chairman of the State Review Board for Historic Preservation, the Advisory Committee of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, and the Odessa Historic District Commission.
He also shared his knowledge and expertise as a member of numerous groups such as the Trustees' Advisory Committee at Longwood Gardens, the Garden and Grounds Advisory Committee at Winterthur Museum, the State Arts Council, the Delaware Humanities Forum, as well as the boards of Hagley Museum and Library, the Biggs Museum, the Music School of Delaware, The Studio Group, and Friends of Wilmington Parks. He served on the board of Woodlawn Trustees for 28 years.
Don was on the Parish Council and a lector at St. Ann's Catholic Church. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Moyne Homsey; his children, Darragh Burgess (Kevin) of Venice, Florida, Andrew Homsey (Beth) of Wilmington, Margaretta Kroeger (Bret) of Wilmington, and Catherine Macey-MacLeod (Edward) of New York City; his grandchildren, Zachary Zehring, Nathan and Anna Homsey, Jane and Marianne Kroeger; his sister-in-law, Ellen Homsey, and his nephew, Walter Homsey of Hockessin. He was predeceased by his first wife, Sophie Pyle Homsey, and his brother Coleman Homsey.
The family wishes to thank all those who have kept them in their prayers during Don's long illness as well as Eileen Campbell, Christine Fennessy, Lori Stewart, and the other caregivers who provided so much support. There will be a memorial Mass and celebration in Don's honor at a future time. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Elwyn Senior Day Program (321 East 11th Street, Wilmington, DE 19801), Hagley Museum and Library (P.O. Box 3630, Wilmington, DE 19807), or The Music School of Delaware (4101 Washington Street, Wilmington, DE 19802). Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 18, 2020.