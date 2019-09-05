Services
Eldridge Waters Jr.


1942 - 2019
Eldridge Waters Jr. Obituary
Eldridge Waters Jr.

Newark - Eldridge Waters, Jr. was born January 13, 1942 in Balt., MD; he entered into his final rest on Mon., Sep. 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the son of the late Eldridge Waters Sr. and Nannie Dove Waters. He leaves to mourn; his wife, LaVerne Waters; children, Craig L. Waters and Melanie Waters-Cook (Paul); grandchildren, Jordan and Mia Cook and a host of other family. His Celebration of Life Service will be 10am on Sat., Sep. 7, 2019, at Ezion Mt. Carmel U. M. Church, 800 N. Walnut Street, Wilm., DE, 19801; viewing from 8-9:45am. Burial in the Gracelawn. www.congofuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
Remember
