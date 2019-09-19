|
Eleanor Anne Craven Hussey
Wilmington, DE - Eleanor Anne Craven Hussey, 74, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Brackenville Center.
Eleanor was born in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Gertrude (Cooper) and Harold Craven. She was graduate of Ursuline Academy, Immaculata University, and Wilmington University. Eleanor retired from the Colonial School District after 32 years as an elementary school teacher. She was a member of St. John the Beloved Church where she played the organ with the choir for Mass and services. She also volunteered at the food and clothing closet.
After retirement, Eleanor enjoyed being a Junior Board member at St. Francis Hospital and a Page at Delaware's Legislative Hall for the House of Representatives. Eleanor never met a stranger and added sunshine when she was around.
Eleanor is survived by her daughters, Lindsey Marie Hussey and Elizabeth Anne Hussey and fiancé, Marc Santillo; her brother and sister-in-law, James and Susanne Hussey; and her nephews, Chris (Michelle) and Dan Hussey. Her husband, Thomas H. Hussey, passed away in 1999 after 32 years of marriage.
Relatives and friends may call on Sunday afternoon from 3 to 5 PM at the MEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 2509 Limestone Road, Wilmington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday morning at St. John the Beloved Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery, Wilmington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Sunday Breakfast Mission, P.O. Box 352 Wilmington, DE 19899. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.mealeyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Sept. 19 to Sept. 22, 2019