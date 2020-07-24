Eleanor Bernhardt Matas
Wilmington - Eleanor Bernhardt Matas died on July 23, 2020, at the age of 101. Eleanor was born, raised and lived her entire life in Wilmington. There are so many stories that El shared with her firstborn, Alan Matas, and second and favorite child, Marjie Matas (I am the one writing this, so I get to say what I want). From her days growing up in Carcroft with her dad, Ed, and mom, Nellie, and of course her favorite brother, Bob, to her years on Broom Street and her final time at Park Plaza.
Eleanor was a true Wilmingtonian. She graduated from PS Dupont (first graduating class), and then went on to Temple University. After graduating from Temple, she would meet the true love of her life, Abe Matas. Eleanor taught secretarial classes at the Woods Haven School for Girls and volunteered with the Junior League at Wilmington General Hospital. She was an avid card player and mahjong player, and nothing stood in her way on Monday and Wednesday nights with bingo at Salesianum with her good friends. She was a force to be reckoned with, but never a better friend, wife, or mom.
She will truly be missed by many people near and far. Alan and I and mom used to joke about when she would die, she would tell the two of us on Sunday mornings around the coffee table in the den, "you know, when I die, people are going to see my name in the obituaries and say, I didn't even know she was still alive…and Alan and I would say, it's sort of like watching the "In Memoriam" at the Oscars ,and saying the exact same thing. The difference is that all of us are fortunate enough to have been able to say…Eleanor Matas, she was a great friend of mine.
A graveside service will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 11 AM at Beth Emeth Memorial Park, 1220 Faulkland Rd., New Castle, DE 19720. A celebration of El's life will be at a later date. Contributions to the Make A Wish Foundation or to a cause close to your heart. To send an online condolence visit, www.stranofeeley.com
