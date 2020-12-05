1/1
Eleanor D. Lowe
Eleanor D. Lowe

Wilmington - Eleanor D. Lowe, age 97, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020. Eleanor was a beloved wife, mother and grandmother, whose family will miss her gifts of strength, dedication, and sense of humor.

She was an alumnus of Goldey-Beacom Business College, an avid reader, enjoyed playing the organ, walking the beach, and traveling.

Eleanor was born in Wilmington, DE, on October 6, 1923 to the late Arthur and Frances DiSabatino. She was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Calvin J. Lowe, four brothers, Ernest, Joseph, Arthur, and Anthony DiSabatino, three sisters, Ann Raniere, Mary Belefonte, and Edith Minutella.

She is survived by her son, David Lowe and his wife Darlene of Myrtle Beach, SC; her daughter Deborah Lappano and her husband Samuel of Mechanicsburg, PA; her daughter Barbara Lupkin of King of Prussia, PA; and her grandchildren, Steven and Michael Davis, Sydney and Chelsea Lupkin, Rachel Lowe, Sara Lappano and Gina Mosier.

A private memorial mass will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 310 Hertzler Rd., Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.

www.MalpezziFuneralHome.com




Published in The News Journal from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Malpezzi Funeral Home
8 Market Plaza Way
Mechanicsburg, PA 17055
(717) 697-4696
