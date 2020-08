Eleanor D. SavilleWilmington - Eleanor D. Saville, 98 died on August 7, 2020 at home after a short illness.Her husband, Arthur K. Saville passed away in 1984. Eleanor is survived by her sons, John D. of Newark and Robert A. and his wife, Mary of Easton, PA. She was also the loving grandmother to Elizabeth Saville of Easton, PA and Meredith Saville of Marietta, PA.Services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. On-line condolences may be sent to Mealeyfuneralhomes.com