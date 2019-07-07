|
|
Eleanor "Jane" Deale
Hockessin, DE - Eleanor 'Jane' Deale, age 80, of Hockessin, Delaware, died suddenly after a brief illness at Christiana Hospital on Monday, July 1, 2019.
Jane is survived by her husband Theodore R. 'Ted' Deale, her sisters Mary L. Glass, Dorothy I. Boone (Rawley), and her brother Johnston A. Glass (Aileen). Also surviving are her nieces, Betsy, (Uy), Ashley, and Reese Nguyen; Jennifer, (Mike), Jack, and Ellie Turek and Sara, (Sam) and Emma Naduriak. She is preceded in death by her mother, Madeline F. (Ferguson) Glass, her father, Johnston L. Glass and her nephew, David M. Boone.
Jane was born on May 5, 1939 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She graduated from Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania with a degree in Elementary Education. She continued her education and received her Master's in Library Science from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After graduation, Jane moved to Newark, Delaware and accepted a position as a librarian in the Christina School District. Jane continued in this role that she loved until she retired in 2002. Jane was a member of Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Organization for Women Educators. She held chapter and state offices.
Jane and Ted were married in 1971 at Limestone Presbyterian Church. They created years of memorable moments for family and friends at their Rehoboth Beach home. A true people person, Jane developed lasting relationships with many who considered her to be family. Travel was an important part of Jane's life and her love of flowers sent her to renowned gardens around the globe. Jane and Ted enjoyed their time spent in New England. In addition, Jane enjoyed many adventures in New York City and Europe. Favorite pastimes included attending stage plays, musicals, and of course reading.
A service is scheduled for 11:00AM on Saturday, July 13th at Limestone Presbyterian Church, 3201 Limestone Rd., where Jane previously served as an Elder. The Reverend Dr. Nancy Conklin will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jane's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to www.readalouddelaware.org and/or Limestone Presbyterian Church. To send condolences, please visit www.dohertyfh.com. 302 999 8277
Published in The News Journal from July 7 to July 10, 2019