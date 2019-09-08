|
Eleanor F. Doherty
Wilmington - Eleanor F. Doherty, age 96, of Wilmington, DE, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019.
Born in Wilmington on November 25, 1922, to the late James I. and Jane Marie (Black) Fagan, she grew up on the family farm on DuPont Road. She attended St. Thomas School, St. Paul's Commercial, A.I duPont High School, and Beacom College. Prior to starting and raising her family, Eleanor worked as a secretary for Hercules where she played on the first women's softball team in Wilmington. Once her children were in school, she returned to Hercules and continued her career until retiring in 1983. It is through Hercules she became very involved with golf and bowling, two pastimes she truly enjoyed. She was a devout parishioner of Corpus Christi and later St. Catherine of Siena Church. Eleanor was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her children, Pat Barbas (Tom), Lex Doherty (Gussie), Marie Doherty, Joe Doherty (Margita), Mike Doherty (Linda), and Jim Doherty (Kim); her 16 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, T. Alexis Doherty, Jr.; her infant son, Francis; her 3 siblings, Mary Cloud, Sue Trembly, and Tom Fagan; and 2 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit from 5:00 - 7:00pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 2503 Centerville Road, Wilmington, DE 19808. Interment will follow in the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Eleanor's memory can be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church at the address listed above.
