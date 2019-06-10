|
|
Eleanor F. Justison
Newark - Eleanor F. Justison, age 94, of Newark, DE passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, DE on February 27, 1925, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Anna (Ziolkowski) Wright. Eleanor dedicated her life to her family as a talented and loving homemaker. A lifelong devout catholic, she was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Ladies Sodality, Leisure Club and the Third Order of St. Francis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Justison; son, Raymond W. Justison; and grandchildren, Laurie Justison and Chelsea Ruggiero. Eleanor is survived by her children, John F. Justison (Mary) of New Castle, Vincent T. Justison (Cheryl) of Wilmington, Frederick C. Justison (Sabrina) of Elkton, MD, James J. Justison of Orlando, FL and Christine A. Ruggiero of Bear; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the chapel of Little Sisters of the Poor, 185 Salem Church Road, Newark, DE 19713, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am. Interment will be held privately in All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's name to Little Sisters of the Poor, at the address listed above.
To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN
FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on June 10, 2019