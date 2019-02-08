|
Eleanor Fioravanti
New Castle - Eleanor M. (Mears) Fioravanti, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Julio J. Fioravanti, Sr. She is survived by her children, Julio J. Fioravanti, Jr. (Jenifer D.) of New Castle, Christopher Fioravanti (Nancy) of Frederick, MD and Richard E. Fioravanti, Sr. (Connie M.) of New Castle; and 4 grandsons.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 am until 10:15 am on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to Holy Spirit R.C. Church at the address listed above.
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019