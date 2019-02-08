Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Spirit R.C. Church
12 Winder Road
New Castle, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Fioravanti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Fioravanti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor Fioravanti Obituary
Eleanor Fioravanti

New Castle - Eleanor M. (Mears) Fioravanti, age 85, of New Castle, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.

In addition to her parents, Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Julio J. Fioravanti, Sr. She is survived by her children, Julio J. Fioravanti, Jr. (Jenifer D.) of New Castle, Christopher Fioravanti (Nancy) of Frederick, MD and Richard E. Fioravanti, Sr. (Connie M.) of New Castle; and 4 grandsons.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 9:15 am until 10:15 am on Monday, February 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes, 1000 N. DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 am at Holy Spirit R.C. Church, 12 Winder Road, New Castle, DE. Interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery, 2400 Lancaster Avenue, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eleanor's memory to Holy Spirit R.C. Church at the address listed above.

To view full obituary and to sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - New Castle
Download Now