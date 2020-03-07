|
Eleanor "Mickey" Fleetwood Engle
Dover - Eleanor 'Mickey' Fleetwood Engle, 81, passed away peacefully at Delaware Hospice Center on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Mickey was born in Wilmington, DE to the late Francis Boyce Sr. and Loraine (Brainard) Sapp. She had the nickname, Mickey, for Mickey Mouse but she always said 'Mickey Mouth'! She worked for General Motors in Wilmington and Midway Slots, and was a member of the Union Auto Workers Local 435. She also attended St. John's Catholic Church in Milford, was a member of the Red Hat Society, volunteered with the Milford Lion's Club, Modern Maturity Center and Milford Senior Center, and worked with Boscov's Travel Agency. Mickey loved camping, travelling, Bingo, card games and loved dancing. She was an expert crab picker, and of course, Grotto's Pizza was her favorite!
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Ralph Fleetwood, Sr., and her second husband, David Engle, Sr.
She is survived by her children, Ralph Fleetwood Jr. (Diane), Tammy Mikeals-Loveless (Edwin), and Brian Fleetwood (Stephanie); siblings, Francis Boyce Jr. (Gail) and Tina Boyce; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and extended family.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11am in the chapel of Berry-Short Funeral Home, 217 E. Main St., Felton, DE, where friends may call after 10am. Interment will follow at 1pm at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 N. Dupont Hwy, New Castle, DE.
The family requests purple and red apparel for her love of the Red Hat Society. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mickey's memory can be made to: Calvary Church Benevolence Ministry, 1141 E. Lebanon Rd., Dover, DE 19901.
Published in The News Journal from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020