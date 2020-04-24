|
|
Eleanor Jenkins Charles
Friend, family or stranger, it made no difference to Eleanor Charles whose joyful and boundless acceptance of differences enriched those who were privileged to know her. Seeing her open smile and feeling her warm attention opened the door to our better angels. Eleanor Jenkins Charles, 96, died peacefully on April 22, 2020 at the Country House, Wilmington, DE. Born in New London, CT, to Mary and John C. Jenkins, she grew up in Maplewood, NJ, and graduated from Columbia High School in 1941. In 1945, she graduated from the University of Vermont with a major in Dietetics.
Eleanor then worked as a dietician at Dartmouth College, in Hanover, NH. Because of WWII, almost all the students were either in the Marines or Navy. A cute sailor saw her behind the chow line, was smitten and began to woo her. As Eleanor was not about to trust any man in uniform, it took a while for him to win her over. She and the sailor, Tom Charles, fell in love, and were married in Maplewood, NJ on July 6, 1946.
Tom worked for the DuPont Company in Wilmington, DE, for 29 years. During these years, they raised three children and Eleanor became an active and dedicated volunteer for several charities. She served in various capacities for over 30 years on the Junior Board of the Memorial Hospital then its successor Christiana Care, Inc. At the Memorial Hospital she developed her life-long love of greeting cards as the card buyer at the gift shop, a function she continued for the gift shop at the Country House.
In 1961, the family moved to Geneva, Switzerland, when her husband assumed responsibilities with DuPont's European division. There Eleanor developed her love of travel and a joy of connecting with people from other countries. Shortly after returning to the States in 1967, the family hosted an American Field Service student from Japan who continues to be a close family friend. The student, Hinako Sato, thought of Eleanor as her second mom. After this very positive experience, Eleanor and Tom then jointly served as New Castle County field representatives for AFS from 1974 - 81, helping place and support 12 - 22 foreign students per year in various New Castle County high schools.
An active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, she was instrumental in starting and for 16 years supporting the clothing room for Sojourner's Place, a transitional residence for homeless people. In 1991 she started a college scholarship program as part of the church's Urban Mission which continues to flourish.
In addition to her deep and lasting love of that "cute sailor," certainly Eleanor's proudest accomplishment was raising three children in a way that reflected her core values of respect, love and support. Family was always first with her and she relished her role as a "master scheduler," organizing annual family reunions at the family summer cottage in NH and abroad. She worked hard to connect with all of her five grandchildren and valued each for their unique gifts.
After her husband Tom died in 2013, Eleanor continued to exude a caring and positive spirit even as her health declined. She cavorted with her Red Hat friends and was always game to put on her pumpkin hat on her birthday, Halloween. Ever the bridge player, she only stopped playing when she was 96 years young. With the help of dear friends, she continued to attend weekly worship at Westminster where she had many friends, young and old, who adored her. Eleanor especially appreciated and loved her wonderful caregivers at the Country House, where she was known for her spunk, humor and occasional enthusiastic use of her favorite expletive when she perceived injustice or hypocrisy. She never hesitated to tell the staff she loved them. Supported in this time by her loving family, aka "Team Eleanor," she approached the increasing challenges of aging with honesty, grace and laughter and she shared this wisdom with family, caregivers and friends. Eleanor told it like it was and would not want us to mourn her but to celebrate with joy her life and her final peace.
Eleanor is survived by her children, Tom Charles and wife, Lynn, of Princeton, NJ, Susan Wilson, of Wilmington, and Judy Stafstrom and husband, Joel, of Spokane, Washington; her grandchildren, Marisa Charles, Natalie Battifora (husband Paolo Battifora), Krista Lachance (husband Steve Lachance), Will Stafstrom, and Carly Fuller (husband Casey Fuller); and one great grandchild, Julian Lachance.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID - 19 pandemic.
The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to Sojourners' Place, 2901 Northeast Blvd., Wilmington, DE 19802 (online donations at www.sojournersplace.org) or Acts Legacy Foundation (designation for Wesley Way/ Memory Unit) Country House, 4830 Kennett Pike, Wilmington, DE 19807.
For online condolences, please visit Chandler Funeral Homes & Crematory, chandlerfuneralhome.com 302.478.7100
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020