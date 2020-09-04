Eleanor L. (DeAscanis) GarniewskiNew Castle - Eleanor L. (DeAscanis) Garniewski Age 90 of New Castle, DE passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 3, 2020.Eleanor was born on Clayton Street in New Castle and was one of nine children to the late Guido and Celesta DeAscanis. She attended St. Peter's Elementary and High School, went on to graduate from Goldey-Beacom College and began working at a law firm in Wilmington. Eleanor was an active member of her community. She was a parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle Parish and met her beloved husband, John, while members of the CYO and became the principal of the CCD program. Eleanor was dedicated to her Roman Catholic faith and the welfare of St. Peter's Parish where she lectured for many years and headed the White Elephant Table for the Christmas Bazaar and was the Chairman for several years. She was also a member of the Blessed Mother Sodality (president), a member of St. Anthony Society and a member of the New Castle Garden Club where she won many awards for her beautiful floral arrangements. Eleanor served as the parish secretary at St. Peter's Church for 23 years and retired in 1997.Eleanor treasured her summers at the shore in Ocean City, NJ spending time on the beach with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling to the Berkshires, spending time in Marco Island, FL and visiting her family in Sant'Omero, Italy. Eleanor loved to entertain in her home. She could be found effortlessly preparing Italian meals for her large family, arranging elegant fresh cut flower arrangements for her table and welcoming family and friends into her home. Nothing meant more to Eleanor than celebrating life's precious moments with family. Baptisms, birthdays, graduations and holiday celebrations with loved ones were the moments in life that she treasured the most. If music was playing, you would find John and Eleanor gracefully floating across the dance floor which was the deepest expression of their love. Their love and respect for each other was the greatest legacy they could leave to their family. Eleanor was a loving wife, mother and grandmother whose positive and selfless approach in all she did will be dearly missed by all.Eleanor was preceded in death by her loving daughter, Lenora G. Wagner and daughter in-law, Kathryn Garniewski; her brothers, Francesco "Chick" DeAscanis, Caroline Lucia, Galileo "Leon" DeAscanis, and Amadeo "Emmett" DeAscanis; her in-laws Francis Lucia, Jr., William Lynch, Barbara DeAscanis, Josephine Barbizzi (Joseph), Alexander Garneski and Frank Garneski (Alice).Eleanor is survived by her beloved husband of 68 years, John P. Garniewski, Sr.; her children, John P. Garniewski, Jr (Michele Ahwash), Bernadette G. Smith (Bruce), Joseph A. Garniewski, Sr. (Letitia), Monica J. Garniewski, Stephanie G. Clay (Michael) and Christina G. Walters (Matthew); her grandchildren, John Paul Garniewski III, Christa Policella (Michael), Alexander Wagner (Kendall), Bruce Smith Jr., Alexander Smith, Celesta Hart (Thomas), Joseph Garniewski, Jr. (Nicole), Christopher Garniewski (Lauren), Annamarie Garniewski, Alexandra Clay, Michael Clay, Jr. Isabella Walters, Cooper Walters; and her great-grandchildren, Olivia Policella, Luca Policella, Keegan Wagner and Harper Wagner. Eleanor is also survived by her siblings, Guido "Pete" DeAscanis (Pauline), Dorothy Lynch, Rose Marie Blakely (Robert) and Joseph DeAscanis; her in-laws, Cecilia Garneski, Connie DeAscanis, Patricia DeAscanis, and Gale DeAscanis; as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 9 from 10:00 - 11:30 am at Krienen Funeral Home, 101 W. 6th St., New Castle, DE 19720. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 pm at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, 521 Harmony Street. Interment will be in St. Peter the Apostle Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Peter the Apostle Church, 521 Harmony St. New Castle, DE 19720.302-994-9614