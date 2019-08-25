|
|
Eleanor L. Laganosky
Wilmington - Eleanor L. Laganosky, age 88, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Friday, August 23, 2019.
She was born in Upper Lehigh, PA and was the daughter of the late George and Hazel Sheaman and graduated from Foster Twp. HS in 1948. She dedicated her life to her family. Eleanor was an active member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, where she was passionately involved with the Bible Study group. She enjoyed crafts, working in her garden and her weekly coffee group with her girlfriends.
Her husband of 32 years, Frank J., died in 1986. Eleanor is survived by her 3 children, Keith (Denise), Cathy Siegfried (George) and Kim Burslem; brother, George Sheaman, 14 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She is also preceded in death by her son Frank, Jr. and daughter Edith Young; 2 siblings, Edith Huey and Charles Sheaman.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29, at 11 am, at McCrery & Harra Funeral Homes, 3924 Concord Pk, Wilmington, where friends may call after 10 am. Burial will follow at Silverbrook Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Eleanor's name to St. Paul's UMC, 1314 Foulk Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803.
For a complete obituary and online condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in The News Journal on Aug. 25, 2019