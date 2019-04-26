Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor L. "Ellie" Taylor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanor L. "Ellie" Taylor Obituary
Eleanor L. "Ellie" Taylor

Newark - Eleanor L. "Ellie" Taylor, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ellie's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.

To view the full obituary and sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-368-9500
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home - Newark
Download Now