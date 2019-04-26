|
Eleanor L. "Ellie" Taylor
Newark - Eleanor L. "Ellie" Taylor, age 88, of Newark, DE, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 121 West Park Place, Newark, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ellie's memory to the , 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 26, 2019