Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
1000 N. DuPont Highway
New Castle, DE 19720
(302) 328-2213
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor Kirby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor Lois Kirby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor Lois Kirby Obituary
Eleanor Lois Kirby

Wilmington - Eleanor Lois Kirby, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.

To view the full obituary and leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES &

CREMATORY

302-328-2213
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - New Castle
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -