Eleanor Lois Kirby
Wilmington - Eleanor Lois Kirby, age 78, of Wilmington, DE, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, February 28, 2020, in the chapel of Gracelawn Memorial Park, 2220 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 11 am. Interment will follow in adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Eleanor's memory to Faithful Friends, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington, DE 19804.
