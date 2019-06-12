|
|
Eleanor M. Greenamoyer
Wilmington - Eleanor "Skip" Greenamoyer, 83, of Wilmington, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday,June 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born June 20, 1935 in Egypt, PA to Mildred and Stanley Handwerk, she graduated from Whitehall High School and moved to Wilmington in 1959 after marrying the love of her life, her beloved Eugene, who predeceased her in 1985 after 29 years of marriage.
Skip's life was a testament to her love of the Lord. She was a former church council member at St.Stephen's Lutheran Church in Wilmington, a board member of Wilmington Women's Aglow, as well as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and the prison ministry at the Delaware State Correctional Facility. She spent countless hours reading the Bible and sharing in several local Bible studies.
She was a dedicated employee of the Sears and Roebuck Co. for 36 years and worked at both the Prices Corner and Concord Pike locations. She enjoyed the simple things in life like watching her children's and grandchildren's sporting events, riding her bike or savoring a chocolate peanut butter ice cream cone on a summer day.
Skip is survived by her three sons, Donald and his wife Cynthia of Hockessin, Keith of Wilmington, Richard and his wife Jane of Sarasota, FL, seven grandchildren, Kristin Greenamoyer (Demetrius McLendon) of Newark, Jennifer Rodriguez (Luis) of Middletown, Rachel Gess (Matt) of Tampa, FL,Timothy, Jillian and Brady Greenamoyer of Sarasota, FL, Kellie Greenamoyer of Kennett Square, PA and one great grandson, Luke Gess.
She is also survived by her siblings, Doris Reitz (Mark), Linda Schock, Ronald Handwerk (Pam), and Gary Handwerk (Lynne) all of the Allentown, PA area.
The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Christiana Hospital for their compassionate care and support.
Visitation will be Thursday evening, June 13th from 4-7 pm at Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Wilmington, DE. A Mass of Christian burial will be offered at 10am on Friday, June 14th at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church, 907 Milltown Road, Wilmington. Interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Meals on Wheels Delaware, 100 West 10th St., Suite 207, Wilmington, DE 19801.
To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com.
Published in The News Journal on June 12, 2019