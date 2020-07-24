Eleanor M. Ward (Kirkpatrick) " Kirky"
Wilmington - Eleanor, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2020 at Somerford House Assisted Living in Newark, DE. She was daughter of the late James W. Kirkpatrick and the late Flora V. Kirkpatrick (Holt).
Eleanor was born their 3rd child on November 26, 1925 in Browntown, Wilmington. Upon graduating from Wilmington High School in 1944, she worked for the Hercules Co. in the photo Department.
In her youth, Eleanor spent many happy times with her "extended family" the Corbett's in the mansion on17th avenue, Browntown and enjoyed summers with them at their Oak Orchard beach house. These were her most cherished and fond memories of her youth, reminisced throughout her lifetime.
Eleanor met the love of her life James R. Ward at the Wilmington Roller Rink and married on October 11, 1952. Eleanor was a sweet, gentle, always happy soul who was loved by all who knew her. A devout Christian, Eleanor was a 68 yr. member of Christiana Methodist Church. She was very active in the Methodist Women's group and served every Ham & Oyster Dinner for over 20 years. She also delivered "Meals on Wheels" for over 15 years.
Eleanor was a self-taught, accomplished artist, exceptional cross-stitcher seamstress and completely built an adult doll house, of which she was the most proud. She excelled at every other artistic craft she attempted. Eleanor was also known for her Lemon Meringue pie which was always a family request.
Eleanor was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, James R. Ward in 2001, both her parents in 1968 and 1973, her brother, Leroy Kirkpatrick in 1955, her brother Eugene Kirkpatrick in 2015 and her sister Audrey V. Schaeffer in 2012.
Eleanor is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ward of Bethany Beach and her son, Robert J. Ward and his wife India L. Ward (Vale) of Newark, Delaware, Grandchildren, Joell C. Doughtery of Bethany Beach, Michael R. Ward and Alex R. Ward of Wilmington, Delaware. In addition, nieces and nephews, Mother will be dearly and forever missed.
The Ward family would like to thank the entire staff at Somerford House for the excellent care and compassionate given to our mother, Dr. Alan Warrington & Staff, Dr. Mark Garcia & Staff, Chaplain Kay Anderson and Bayada Hospice.
Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in Eleanor's name to the Christiana Methodist Church, 21 West Main Street, Christiana, DE 19702. To send condolences visit: www.mccreryandharra.com
