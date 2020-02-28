|
|
Eleanor P. Corey
Lewes - Eleanor P. Corey, age 98 of Lewes, DE, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at All Saints Church, 18 Olive Avenue, Rehoboth Beach, DE, where friends may visit beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow the services at 1:00 PM, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 26669 Patriots Way, Millsboro, DE. Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE. Please visit Mrs. Corey's Life Memorial Webpage to read her complete obituary and sign her online guest book at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020