Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home - Ranson
310 S. Fairfax Blvd
Ranson, WV 25438
304-725-7068
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home
310 S. Fairfax Blvd.
Ranson, WV
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home
310 S. Fairfax Blvd.
Ranson, WV
Wilmington - Eleanor V. Bush, age 86, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019.

Eleanor is survived by her son, Ronald Bush and daughter, Deborah (Bush) Preston of Wilmington, DE; grandchildren, Ronald Bush, Jr. and wife Latoya, Billy Preston, Ross Preston; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph Painter and wife Judie.

Services will be held at noon Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, 310 S. Fairfax Blvd., Ranson, WV 25438 . Visitation is Saturday from 11:00 am to noon at the funeral home.

Published in The News Journal on June 20, 2019
