Eleanore Sara Foulk
Wilmington - Eleanore Sara Foulk, age 100, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Pennsville, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Eleanore was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Woodbury, NJ. She was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Pennsville, NJ. She was a homemaker most of her life, but she did enjoy volunteer work for her church, during political campaigns and at her local hospital.
Eleanore loved to attend the theater with her friends, seeing shows in NY City, Philadelphia and locally. A special highlight in her life was a three month RV road-trip she took across the country with her sister and brother-in-law. She enjoyed playing card games and reading, especially mysteries.
Eleanore is predeceased by her parents, John C. and Ethel P. Jones, her husband, Wes, her son Wes, daughter Betty and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy, her sister, Betty, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forwood Manor, 1912 Marsh Road, Wilmington, DE 19810. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at CHANDLER FUNERAL HOME, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will follow the viewing on Saturday at the Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019