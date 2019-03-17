Services
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
(302) 478-7100
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
2506 Concord Pike
Wilmington, DE 19803
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Forwood Manor
1912 Marsh Road
Wilmington, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanore Foulk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanore Sara Foulk

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eleanore Sara Foulk Obituary
Eleanore Sara Foulk

Wilmington - Eleanore Sara Foulk, age 100, of Wilmington, DE and formerly of Pennsville, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

Eleanore was a graduate of Woodbury High School, Woodbury, NJ. She was a long time member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Pennsville, NJ. She was a homemaker most of her life, but she did enjoy volunteer work for her church, during political campaigns and at her local hospital.

Eleanore loved to attend the theater with her friends, seeing shows in NY City, Philadelphia and locally. A special highlight in her life was a three month RV road-trip she took across the country with her sister and brother-in-law. She enjoyed playing card games and reading, especially mysteries.

Eleanore is predeceased by her parents, John C. and Ethel P. Jones, her husband, Wes, her son Wes, daughter Betty and 3 brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Sandy, her sister, Betty, 6 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Forwood Manor, 1912 Marsh Road, Wilmington, DE 19810. A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at CHANDLER FUNERAL HOME, 2506 Concord Pike, Wilmington, DE 19803. Interment will follow the viewing on Saturday at the Eglington Cemetery, Clarksboro, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .

For online condolences, please visit chandlerfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chandler Funeral Homes and Crematorium
Download Now