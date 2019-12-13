Services
Corleto-Latina Funeral Home and Crematory
808 N. Union Street
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 273-8508
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
808 N. Broom St.
Wilmington, DE
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
808 N. Broom St
Wilmington, DE
Hockessin - Elena E. Alexopoulos, of Hockessin, DE passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 surrounded by her family. Born in Wilmington, DE, Elena was the daughter of the late George and Cathryne Soumakis. Elena is the co-owner/founder of Cosmos Restaurant in Wilmington. She spent most of her life in the restaurant industry serving and catering to others. She had a generous heart and a warm smile. Family was the most important to Elena. Elena is predeceased by her parents, and her brothers Steve and Teddy Soumakis. She is survived by her Beloved Husband John Alexopoulos, her sister Stacey "Cookie" Berman, Sons Demetri (Lauren) and Dean (Tina), Grandchildren Gage, Elliana, and Lily and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

A visitation will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, December 16th at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church 808 N. Broom St. Wilmington, DE 19806 where Mass will begin at 12noon. Interment will follow Mass in Silverbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Holy Trinity Church at the address above. To send an online condolence please visit www.corletolatinafuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
