Wilmington, DE - Age 79, departed this May 13, 2020. Wife of Patrick Quinlan; mother of Dennis and Darren Quinlan; daughter of the late Charles and Emeline Davis; sister of Donna Wilmot and the late Gary Davis, Beverly Watson, Lisle Davis and Annette Andrews; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Quinlan was a retired Executive Secretary for Chase Bank as well as Wilmington Head Start. She was also a member of The Episcopal Church of Saints Andrew and Matthew as well as The Wilmington Red Hats. Funeral 11 AM Thurs., May 21st at Congo Funeral Home, 201 N. Gray Ave., Wilm, DE 19805; viewing 10-11am only. Burial, All Saints Cemetery. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com




Published in The News Journal from May 15 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
MAY
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Congo Funeral Home-West Chapel
