Elenore J. Fontana
Wilmington - Born February 1, 1957, in Wilmington, Delaware, Elenore J. Fontana, daughter to the late Arlene L. Abel and Franklin G Abel, left our side to return home to the Lord, on April 6th, 2020. Elenore is survived by her husband, Lawrence E. Fontana, Jr., daughter Lisa M. DiSalvo and husband Jared, son Lawrence E. Fontana, III and Toni Lieggi, and son Michael R. Gentry. She is also survived by sisters Helen (NeNe) Havens, Loretta Kasehagen Durham, Toni Abel and Doris Downs, as well as 7 grandchildren.
Elenore graduated De La Warr High School in 1975. Shortly thereafter, she worked at Marcozzi's Delicatessen and then became a school bus driver for M&K Bus Co. She then served as a DART bus driver for the NewCastle County Department of Transportation for 33 years, retiring in 2015. Elenore was an avid Blues enthusiast and was instrumental in establishing the Diamond State Blues Society. According to Tom Cullen, President and Co-founder, Bucks County Blues Society, "I had the good fortune and honor of knowing Elenore as a friend and fellow blues fan. She was funny, tough, tender, unpretentious, and welcoming. In other words, she was genuine. Her tireless efforts in promoting blues in the First State helped to establish the Diamond State Blues Society as one of the premier blues organizations on the East Coast. We were kindred spirits in that we both understood that the blues is a big tent". Elenore enjoyed sharing her love of Blues with her husband Gene, as they both enjoyed attending many Blues festivals/events both on land and at sea, as well as in the islands. She also played a significant role in making the St. George's Country Store Delaware's "Home of the Blues" and a major East coast venue that features Blues bands from across the country. The only thing that superseded Elenore's love of Blues was her unending love for her children and grandchildren. Elenore would spend a majority of her spare time and derive great joy in teaching, nurturing, and enjoying time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Elenore will be sadly missed and she will remain in our hearts forever.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Diamond State Blues Society, P.O. Box 8683, Middletown, DE, 19709.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020