Elinor Joan Carey Stratton
Wilmington - Elinor passed away on Thursday, April 23rd at age 94.
Elinor was born in Philipsburg, PA; moving to Delaware in 1955. She was the daughter of Dr.Emery and Belva Carey.
She was an active member of Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Besides her parents Elinor is predeceased by her husband of 57 years,William P.; and brothers,Robert and Ellis Carey.
She is survived by her son, Paul Stratton (Joan); her grandson, Andrew (Stefanie), granddaughter, Kelly McCulloch; and three greatgrandchildren; Trinity and Cali Stratton and Aiden McCulloch.
Burial will be private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 701 S.Maryland Ave., Wilm. 19804.
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020