|
|
Elinor R. Sikora
Newark - Elinor R. Sikora, of Newark, De. Formerly, Moorestown, and Elmwood Park, NJ, age 89 passed away on March 29,2019.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday April 13th at 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 101 Bridgeboro Rd. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation with the family form 10 - 11 am. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Newark Senior Center, 200 White Chapel Dr. Newark, NJ. 19713.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in The News Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019