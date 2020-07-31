1/
Elinor Vansant Shockley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elinor's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elinor Vansant Shockley

Elinor Vansant Shockley passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was 92. Elinor was predeceased by her husband Russell and son, Lester. She is survived by her sons, Kevin of Georgetown & Kieth Redman (Donna) of Wilmington; her grandchildren, Nicole, Brooke & Josh Shockley, Crystal Nickerson and her adopted granddaughter, Carrie; great grandchildren, Brandon, Tony, Violet & Dylan. She is also survived by 2 sisters and a brother. Services were held privately. To send an online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved