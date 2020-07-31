Elinor Vansant Shockley
Elinor Vansant Shockley passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was 92. Elinor was predeceased by her husband Russell and son, Lester. She is survived by her sons, Kevin of Georgetown & Kieth Redman (Donna) of Wilmington; her grandchildren, Nicole, Brooke & Josh Shockley, Crystal Nickerson and her adopted granddaughter, Carrie; great grandchildren, Brandon, Tony, Violet & Dylan. She is also survived by 2 sisters and a brother. Services were held privately. To send an online condolences visit www.mccreryandharra.com