Eliza Jane Merrick Farrow
Eliza Jane Merrick Farrow

Charlotte - Eliza Jane Merrick Farrow, age 84, of Charlotte (formerly of Wilmington, DE), passed away Friday, September 4, 2020.

Public viewing will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 3:00 - 5:00 PM at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S. 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401.

A celebration of Ms. Farrow's life will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home, 901 S. 5th Ave., Wilmington, NC 28401.

Interment will follow in Meares Cemetery.

Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her children, Tonya Farrow-Chestnut (Lonnie) of Charlotte and Todd Farrow (Lisa) of Lawrenceville, GA, 3 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.




Published in The News Journal from Sep. 10 to Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home
901 S 5th Ave
Wilmington, NC 28401
(910) 762-6181
