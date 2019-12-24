Services
Elizabeth A. Connor Porter "Betty" Morgan

Elizabeth A. Connor Porter "Betty" Morgan Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Connor Porter Morgan

Newark - Passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019.

She leaves behind many loving family members.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service for Betty at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE, on Saturday, Dec 28 at 11:00am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions to be made in Betty's name to the Sunday Breakfast Mission 110 Poplar St., Wilm., DE 19801.

Published in The News Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
