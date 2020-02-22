Services
Elizabeth A. "Dolly" (Riddell) Meck


1925 - 2020
Elizabeth A. "Dolly" (Riddell) Meck Obituary
Elizabeth A. "Dolly" Meck (Riddell)

Wilmington - Passed away peacefully on February 11, 2020 at 94 years of age. Dolly (nicknamed by her father) was born in the City of Wilmington to parents Rosa P. and George W. Riddell Sr., she graduated from P.S. Dupont High School.

Dolly was adored and loved by all her family and friends. She enjoyed many wonderful times with her family on the Chesapeake (Elk River) at Port Herman, family reunions, and holiday gatherings. She was an avid reader and enjoyed nearly a book a day relaxing on her screened porch. She loved playing cards with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even though she lead a peaceful life she had no fear and could tackle anything after raising 8 children. She actually sky dived in Hawaii at the age of 70 after retiring from her position of 30 years as Personnel Manager for F. W. Woolworth Company.

She will be forever missed and is survived by her children Willard W. Meck Jr. (Donna), Bruce A. Meck (Lorraine), Joy L. Farrow, Deborah L.Clough, Dawn A. Lamb (Richard), Cynthia M. Davis, and Terry L, Meck (Catherine), 23 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, brothers George W. Riddell Jr., David M. Riddell Sr., sister Naomi DeVito, daughter Cheryl Meck, son David M. Meck, grandchildren Matthew Chieffi, James Chieffi Jr., Joshua Short, Elizabeth Short, and Jake M. Taylor.

A Memorial Service will be held in Dolly's honor on Saturday March 7th 2020 at 12:00pm at the Corleto-Latina FAMILY CENTER, 807 North Union St, Wilmington, where relatives and friends may call on the family after 11:00am.

The family would like to gratefully thank the nurses and staff on 6A at Christiana Hospital and The Vitas Hospice Staff (especially Tracie Jones, Claire McCluskey and Margaret Chikiru) for all their kind, compassionate and loving support during her final days.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Vitas Hospice 100 Commerce Drive #302 Newark,DE 19713.

To Place an online Condolence please visit

Corletolatinafuneralhome.com

302.652.6642
Published in The News Journal from Feb. 22 to Mar. 1, 2020
