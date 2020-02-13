|
Elizabeth A. "Libby" Smith
Bear - Elizabeth A. "Libby" Smith, age 59, of Bear, DE, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday, February 10, 2020. Libby was a valued employee of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals for 15 years. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Libby was a devoted member of the Elkton Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. Her faith and family were the most important things in her life. Libby loved to travel with her family, and she was the planning director for their trips, including cruises where many treasured memories were made. Libby always had a smile on her face and an encouraging word for everyone. She was very creative and enjoyed doing arts and crafts. She also was an avid Eagles football fan. Libby will be dearly missed.
Libby is survived by her parents, Chandler Jr. and Mary Smith; siblings: Chandler Smith III, Gail Smith, Charles "Chuck" Smith (Robin), and Devon Smith; nephews and nieces: Shaunda, Sean (Erin), Julian (Rachel), Joseph, and Lonna; former sisters-in-law Saundra and Ceal; and many aunts, uncles, family, and friends.
A celebration of Libby's life will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 4:00 pm at the Bear Kingdom Hall, 2101 Red Lion Road, Bear, DE 19701. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Bear Kingdom Hall/Elkton Congregation. For directions or to send an online condolence visit www.stranofeeley.com.
