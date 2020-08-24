1/1
Elizabeth A. Trivits
Selbyville, DE - Elizabeth A. Trivits, lovingly known as Betty Ann, age 89, formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Born in West Nottingham, MD, Betty Ann was the daughter of the late William M. and Jennie L. (Shiflett) Jones. She had attended P.S. DuPont High School before graduating from Wilmington High School. Betty Ann graduated from Delaware Technical Community College with an Associate's Degree in Nursing. Before retiring, she worked as a nurse at Christiana Healthcare. In earlier years, Betty Ann was active at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church and more recently at St. Philip's Lutheran Church.

Betty Ann was predeceased by her husband, George William Trivits; her parents; and her brothers, William "Buck" Jones and Robert "Bobby" Jones. She is survived by her children, Judy T. Verger (Carey M.) and Dean W. Trivits (Lori S.); her six grandchildren, Jennie Hardy(Darin), Emily Fry(Michael), George Verger, Taylor Trivits, Dalton Trivits, and Payton Trivits; and three great-grandchildren, Brayden, Quinn, and Lincoln.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church, 5320 Limestone Rd., Wilmington, DE 19808.

For full obituary, visit www.dohertyfh.com.






Published in The News Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
