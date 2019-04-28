Services
Parsell Funeral Home & Crem/Clarksville Chapel
34874 Atlantic Ave
Ocean View, DE 19970
(302) 539-1600
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
35318 Church Rd.
Frankford, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
35318 Church Rd.
Frankford, DE
Elizabeth A. Vojacsek Obituary
Elizabeth A. Vojacsek

Millville - Elizabeth A. Vojacsek, age 76 of Ocean View, DE passed away with peace and grace after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday April 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945 where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. For full obituary please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019
