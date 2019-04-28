|
Millville - Elizabeth A. Vojacsek, age 76 of Ocean View, DE passed away with peace and grace after a courageous battle with cancer on Friday April 19, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 35318 Church Rd., Frankford, DE 19945 where friends may visit beginning at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE. For full obituary please visit www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 28, 2019