|
|
Elizabeth Ann Gentieu
Wilmington - Elizabeth Ann Gentieu of Wilmington, DE died Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wilmington. She was 76.
Daughter of the late Frank G. and Elizabeth A. Gentieu, she lived for many years in Claymont, and was a 1961 graduate of Claymont High School. Following high school she attended Goldey Beacom Junior College, where she received an A.A. Degree in Executive Secretarial Studies, and subsequently the University of Delaware, where she earned a B.S. Degree in Accounting. In addition to various positions in accounting, her employment included work as a stenographer for ICI America and as a medical transcriber at St. Francis Hospital and the Wilmington Medical Center.
Affectionately known as "Lizzie," she is survived by a sister, Eugenia Di Cola of Raleigh, NC; a brother, Lawrence of Andover, NJ; a sister, Ellen Dugan of Richmond, VA; a brother, Leonard of Morro Bay, CA, as well as many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Family members recall how much she enjoyed reading and caring for her beloved cat Curley, as well as cooking her favorite dish of macaroni with cheese and crisply fried bacon, followed by a desert of soft lemon ice cream or any kind of cake with lots of icing. Cheese ravioli, as prepared by Gallucio's in Wilmington, was also a favorite. In her younger years she enjoyed dancing, not only to rock and roll Saturday nights at the YWCA, but classical ballet, as an assistant at the Catherine Streltzov School in Wilmington. Exploring the countryside in her open-air Jeep was another activity she enjoyed. Her later years were spent in Parkview, where she is fondly remembered by staff and roommates alike as a sweet person who rarely complained of anything. All will miss her.
A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 3200 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE 19703, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m.. Interment will be in Silverbrook Cemetery, 3300 Lancaster Avenue in Wilmington.
To offer condolences, visit:
gebhartfuneralhomes.com
302-798-7726
Published in The News Journal on June 2, 2019