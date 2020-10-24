1/1
Elizabeth Ann Giorgi Waguespack
Elizabeth Ann Giorgi Waguespack

Heaven has a new angel: Elizabeth Ann Giorgi Waguespack entered the kingdom of heaven on September 26, 2020. Liz was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in June 2019. With the help of the doctors and staff at the Helen Graham Cancer Center, she fought very hard. We are so proud of her and will miss her dearly, but it is time for her to rest.

Liz was born and raised in Wilmington, DE. After graduating with honors from Padua Academy she went on to earn her Bachelor's and Masters Degree from Goldey-Beacom College. She then began a successful career in finance & business management. Liz had her CPA and was a financial analyst at JP Morgan Chase for the past 21 years where she had many friends.

She found the man she wanted to share her life with when she met Louis Waguespack. They married 21 years ago, establishing a home in Bear, DE. Liz loved life—whether watching her daughter play softball, her son run cross-country, playing mini-golf as a family, spending time at Giorgi family events, playing with her grandkids in Texas (in person or over Facetime), or just holding her husband's hand while they watched a Houston Astros Game. She once told her husband, Louis, that she often dreamed of being a wife and mother. She was a wonderful wife/mother/grandmother and also a caring daughter/sister—always finding time to be with the Giorgi's.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by their cherished twins, Beth & Zach, and 3 loved stepsons: Matthew Waguespack, Christopher Waguespack (Raven), Bradley Waguespack (Jessica), plus two grandchildren, Parker & Piper. She is preceded in death by a stepson Andrew. She is also survived by her parents: Pietro Giorgi, Sr. (Ellen) and Betty Giorgi, a sister: Annmarie Paris (Mark), brothers: Peter Giorgi, Sal Giorgi (Donna), and Anthony Giorgi (Eva). In addition, she leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved her dearly.

The family held a private Funeral Service on October 17, 2020.

All are welcome to attend a Memorial Mass on November 1, 2020 at 1:30pm at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 901 N. DuPont St. An indoor/outdoor reception will follow at the Ed Oliver Golf Club, 800 N. DuPont Rd. Face coverings & social distancing will be required of all attending

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan.org - use the donation form online), or a cause dear to you in her name.




Published in The News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
October 13, 2020
To the Waguespack family, I am sorry to learn about Liz’s homegoing. She was a colleague of mine at JPMorgan Chase for about 18 years. I always found Liz to have an upbeat and positive attitude, and she was willing to go above and beyond to get the job done - even during her illness. It was my pleasure to work with her over the years. I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to the Waguespack family. And I wish God’s choices blessing on the family during this time of sorrow. I hope you all will soon be able to cherish your memories of Liz with loving fondness, and I am sure she will forever be in your hearts.
Edwin Jenkins
Coworker
October 13, 2020
I did not know Elizabeth. However, being friends with Mr. and Mrs. Pietro Georgi I knew for certain that she was a beautiful person. My condolences to the entire family. May she rest in peace in heaven.
Larry Giacchino
Friend
October 11, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jane Brooks
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
Sal and Donna~May your memories bring you comfort and the love and support from others give you strength at this most difficult time.
Melissa Crisconi
Friend
