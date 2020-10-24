To the Waguespack family, I am sorry to learn about Liz’s homegoing. She was a colleague of mine at JPMorgan Chase for about 18 years. I always found Liz to have an upbeat and positive attitude, and she was willing to go above and beyond to get the job done - even during her illness. It was my pleasure to work with her over the years. I wish to express my sincerest sympathy to the Waguespack family. And I wish God’s choices blessing on the family during this time of sorrow. I hope you all will soon be able to cherish your memories of Liz with loving fondness, and I am sure she will forever be in your hearts.

Edwin Jenkins

Coworker