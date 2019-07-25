Services
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 328-2213
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph R.C. Church,
371 East Main Street
Middletown, DE
Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Schroeder


1936 - 2019
Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Schroeder Obituary
Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Schroeder

Middletown - Elizabeth Ann "Betty Ann" Schroeder, age 82, of Middletown, DE, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, July 20, 2019.

Born in Wheeling, WV, on July 23, 1936, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Mildred (Donofrio) Petko. Betty Ann graduated from St. Joseph Academy in 1954 in Wheeling, WV. In her earlier years, she worked for the FBI in Washington, DC for 3 years as a clerk/typist in the identification building. She earned numerous awards for typing 100 wpm. In 1957, she worked for Archbishop John J. Swint at the Catholic Diocese of Wheeling. For 3 years she was in charge of the circulation department of the Catholic newspaper.

On May 2, 1959, she married the love of her life, Butch Schroeder and felt honored to have 2 Monsignors, 1 Bishop and 1 Archbishop preside at her wedding. Betty Ann enjoyed many summers vacationing with her children and beloved husband at Rehoboth Beach. She spent many years at her residence in Spring Mill where she was a member of the Red Hats and enjoyed the company of many close friends.

In addition to her parents, Betty Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Thomas A. "Butch" Schroeder. She is survived by her children, Kim Guida (Anthony) and Denny Schroeder (Laura Curo); brother, Michael Petko (Liz); and grandchildren, Nick Guida (Allyson), Angela Guida and Jen Schroeder.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 7 pm on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 am on Monday, July 29, 2019, at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 371 East Main Street, Middletown, DE 19709. Interment will follow at the chapel in All Saints Cemetery, 6001 Kirkwood Highway, Wilmington, DE.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty Ann's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or St. Joseph R.C. Church at the address listed above.

To sign guest book, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-378-0300
Published in The News Journal from July 25 to July 28, 2019
