Elizabeth Boyden


1919 - 2019
Elizabeth Boyden Obituary
Elizabeth Boyden

Newark, DE - Elizabeth "Betty" Rita Boyden of Newark, DE, previously of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Bristol, WI on March 31, 1919 to the late George McDonald and Agnes (Payne) McDonald.

Betty worked as a Registered Nurse for 35 years. Due to her husband being in the Navy, Betty traveled throughout the world. She enjoyed gardening, sewing and hiking Pikes Peak. Betty enjoyed reading while curled up with her beloved cats.

Betty is survived by her two sons: Thomas Boyden and his wife, Maria Torresani of Vancouver, WA, and John Boyden and his wife, Patricia of New Castle, DE; two daughters: Patricia Mattison of Newark, DE and Kathleen Webb and her husband, Harold of Havre de Grace, MD; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Boyden.

Services for Betty will be held privately at the convenience of the family. To send online condolences, please visit www.rtfoard.com.
Published in The News Journal on July 25, 2019
