Elizabeth C. "Bette" Keenan
New Castle - Elizabeth C. "Bette" Keenan, age 90, of New Castle, DE, passed away at her residence on Friday, September 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Chester, PA on November 30, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Alfred J. and Elizabeth (Hinderhofer) Bacon. Bette worked on the kitchen staff at Crozer Hospital in Upland, PA for 11 years, retiring in 1986. In her spare time, she loved playing with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Bette was preceded in death by her husband, Charles A. Keenan; and daughter, Beverly J. She is survived by her sons, Wayne K. Bacon (Mary) and Robert G. Bell (Rosemary), both of New Castle; siblings, Dolores Lobodzinski of Eddystone, PA, Jean Schubert of Arizona and Jack Bacon (Marion) of Smyrna; sisters-in-law, Fran Bacon of Wilmington and Frances Bacon of Maryland; 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren; and 12 great great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 am on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church, 801 North DuPont Parkway, New Castle, DE. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Bette's memory to Heartland Hospice, 256 Chapman Road, The Oxford Building Suite 102, Newark, DE 19702.
Published in The News Journal on Oct. 1, 2019