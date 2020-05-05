Elizabeth Councell Gannon
1923 - 2020
Elizabeth Councell Gannon

Frederica - Elizabeth Councell Gannon of Frederica passed away on May 3, 2020. Born June 27, 1923 to the late T. Bernard Councell and Henrietta Pyper in Denton, Maryland, she was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Betty was a graduate of Drake Business College and proudly served in the Navy Reserves during WWII. She enjoyed working at Scott Paper, RMR, the Delaware Electric Coop, and Delaware Park.

Betty enjoyed dancing and dining with her husband. She was a devoted member of the Methodist Church and the Johnny Cake Singers at the Frederica Senior Center. She was a lifelong seamstress and her designs were part of many special events for friends and family. Her independent spirit and sly smile will be missed.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved younger sisters, Anna Dickerson, Helen Callahan, and Patricia Callahan and her husband of 52 years, Wilson Carroll Gannon. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Gannon Bather, her husband Bill and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Delaware Veterans Home for their loving care of Betty. They kept her safe, made her feel special and made her laugh.

A private burial service will be held . A memorial service will be held when such a gathering can safely take place.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's name to the Delaware Veteran's Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Blvd., Milford, DE.

Letters of condolence may be sent and guestbook signed at www.torbertfuneral.com




Published in The News Journal from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
