Elizabeth Edna Straehle "Betty" Stahl


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Edna Straehle "Betty" Stahl Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" Edna Straehle Stahl

Monroe - Elizabeth "Betty" Edna Straehle Stahl, 86, of Monroe, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

A private service will be held for Betty, as was her wish. In her honor, share the love that you want to see in the world.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her name to a charity that benefits children or animals

Please visit Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory's website for the full obituary.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com
Published in The News Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
