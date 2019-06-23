|
|
Elizabeth G. "Betsey" Barnhill
Wilmington -
Elizabeth Green Barnhill passed away this week at the age of 79 years young on June 20, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Barnhill Diver, and her two sons, Glenn Parkinson Barnhill Jr. and spouse Delvin, and James Scott Barnhill and spouse Tara. She is also survived by her five grandchildren; George Diver, Christopher Diver, Trevor Diver, Graham Barnhill and Charlie Barnhill.
She was known as Betsey and she had an amazing zest for life. Betsey was born in Orange, NJ and raised in Haverford, PA. She graduated from Agnes Iriwn and attended Endicott College in Beverly, MA. Betsey married and moved to Greenville, DE where she lived for the balance of her life.
Betsey was a warm and kind woman. She was an avid sports fan and loved professional and collegiate sports. She exalted in the successes and achievements of others. She loved to hear stories of travel, fine cuisine, and the travails of her family and friends. She was exceptionally talented at needle point and was a true animal lover. She was knowledgeable, opinioned, and simply put, a real character. She will be missed.
Funeral services will be forthcoming and communicated via the Chandler Funeral Homes, www.chandlerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Agnes Irwin School ,275 S. Ithan Ave. Rosemont, PA 19010 and/or Christ Church, 505 E. Buck Rd. Wilmington, DE 19807
Published in The News Journal from June 23 to June 30, 2019