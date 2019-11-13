Services
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
(302) 652-8887
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
Congo Funeral Home-North Chapel
2317 N Market St
Wilmington, DE 19802
View Map
Elizabeth G. Chew Obituary
Elizabeth G. Chew

Wilmington, DE - Age 102, departed this life November 3, 2019. Wife of the late Herbert Chew, Sr.; loving and devoted mother of Betty Anne Showell, Anita Coley, and the late Herbert Chew, Jr.; sister of Charles Lewis; also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 9:30AM Sat., Nov. 16th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 8-9:15am only. Burial, Rolling Green Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
