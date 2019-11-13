|
Elizabeth G. Chew
Wilmington, DE - Age 102, departed this life November 3, 2019. Wife of the late Herbert Chew, Sr.; loving and devoted mother of Betty Anne Showell, Anita Coley, and the late Herbert Chew, Jr.; sister of Charles Lewis; also survived by 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral 9:30AM Sat., Nov. 16th at Congo Funeral Home, 2317 N. Market St., Wilm, DE; viewing 8-9:15am only. Burial, Rolling Green Memorial Park. Online Condolences to: congofuneralhome.com 302.652.8887
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019