|
|
Elizabeth J. Thomas
Middletown - Elizabeth Jane Thomas, 25, of Middletown gained her wings on November 20, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with Osteosarcoma.
Services will be held on Sunday, November 24th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Visitation with the family will be from 2-3 pm, the service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America www.curesarcoma.org. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019