Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Elizabeth Thomas
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
Elizabeth J. Thomas


1993 - 2019
Elizabeth J. Thomas Obituary
Elizabeth J. Thomas

Middletown - Elizabeth Jane Thomas, 25, of Middletown gained her wings on November 20, 2019, after a hard-fought battle with Osteosarcoma.

Services will be held on Sunday, November 24th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Visitation with the family will be from 2-3 pm, the service will begin at 3 pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorial donations to be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America www.curesarcoma.org. Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to view full obituary.
Published in The News Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019
