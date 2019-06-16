|
Elizabeth Jackson Stephano
Wilmington - Elizabeth Jackson Stephano, age 60, of Wilmington, DE passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 with her family and friends by her side.
Beth was born in Beaufort, South Carolina, daughter of Harry and the late Patricia Jackson. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School in 1976 and Delaware Technical Community College in 1981 with an Associate degree.
She was in the US Navy as an AMS1 for 10 years, living in Hawaii and Pensacola, FL, working on A-4's and F-14's. Some of her fondest memories while in the navy were when she would have to borrow some of the parts from the Blue Angels. She returned to Delaware and joined the Delaware Air National for several years.
Beth worked for Liberty Mutual Company for more than 22 years as a Senior Legal Secretary. She loved her animals throughout the years, giving many dogs a good home.
Beth is survived by her husband of 26 years, Joseph R. Stephano and her two daughters; Madison and Bethany, her sister Wendy Fritz of Oxford, PA, many cousins and nieces.
Beth had a great willingness to fight her disease and in doing so, she gave us many more years together with her. She will be dearly missed and always in our hearts.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 10:00 AM at Beeson Funeral Home, 2053 Pulaski Highway, Newark, DE 19702. A viewing will be held Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM or on Thursday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM. Interment will follow the service at 11:00 AM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
