Elizabeth Jean Mitchell Milotte
Elizabeth Jean Mitchell Milotte

Crumpler - Mrs. Elizabeth Jean Mitchell Milotte, age 78, of Crumpler, formerly of Newark, Delaware passed away Saturday morning, July 4, 2020 at Forsyth Medical Center.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 12:00pm at Grace Lawn Memorial Cemetery in New Castle, Delaware with Pastor David Blevins officiating.

Mrs. Milotte was born in Wilmington, Delaware on March 28, 1942 to the late William and Charlotte McFadden Mitchell. She was an owner of a fencing company. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening and scrap booking.

She was also preceded in death by her husband; Earnest E. Milotte.

She is survived by a daughter; Katherine Banks of Lawrence, Kansas, son; Mack Johnson, Jr. and wife, Donna, of Crumpler, two brothers; Arthur Mitchell and wife, Nancy, of Reno, Nevada, and Michael Mitchell of Tuscan, Arizona, three grandchildren, Andrea Banks of Phoenix, Arizona, Nicholas Banks, of Dodge City, Kansas and Chad Banks, of Lawrence, Kansas; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephew also survive.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to: Divine Hope Baptist Church, PO Box 594, West Jefferson, NC 28694.

You may give the family your condolences at our website www.boonefuneralhome.com.

Boone Family Funeral Home of West Jefferson is in charge of these arrangements.




Published in The News Journal from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
