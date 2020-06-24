Elizabeth L. "Peggy" Camp
Bluffton, SC - Mrs. Elizabeth L. "Peggy" Camp, age 74, of Bluffton, SC, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.
Born in Georgetown, DE, she was a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Conaway, Jr. and Elizabeth L. Vanaman. Mrs. Camp was a graduate of Georgetown High School, the Memorial Division nursing school in Wilmington, and Emory University in Atlanta with a master's degree in public health. She began her career in nursing in the Delaware Division of the Wilmington Medical Center, Wilmington, DE. In addition to nursing, Elizabeth was a certified legal nurse consultant and taught nursing classes at the University level in South Carolina.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Camp, formerly of New Castle; and her two special puppies, Rusty and BooBoo. She is survived by her son, David; sister, Ann, of Colorado; husband's nephew, Scott Torbert (Jane), of Bear; and many lifelong friends.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center for the William W. & Elizabeth L. Camp Research Fund for Small Cell Lung Cancer, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.