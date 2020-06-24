Elizabeth L. "Peggy" Camp
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth L. "Peggy" Camp

Bluffton, SC - Mrs. Elizabeth L. "Peggy" Camp, age 74, of Bluffton, SC, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020, at her home.

Born in Georgetown, DE, she was a daughter of the late Charles Thomas Conaway, Jr. and Elizabeth L. Vanaman. Mrs. Camp was a graduate of Georgetown High School, the Memorial Division nursing school in Wilmington, and Emory University in Atlanta with a master's degree in public health. She began her career in nursing in the Delaware Division of the Wilmington Medical Center, Wilmington, DE. In addition to nursing, Elizabeth was a certified legal nurse consultant and taught nursing classes at the University level in South Carolina.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William W. Camp, formerly of New Castle; and her two special puppies, Rusty and BooBoo. She is survived by her son, David; sister, Ann, of Colorado; husband's nephew, Scott Torbert (Jane), of Bear; and many lifelong friends.

All services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Peggy's memory to MD Anderson Cancer Center for the William W. & Elizabeth L. Camp Research Fund for Small Cell Lung Cancer, PO Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210.

To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com

SPICER-MULLIKIN

FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY

302-368-9500




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Journal from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Newark
121 W. Park Place
Newark, DE 19711
(302) 368-9500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved