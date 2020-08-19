Elizabeth Logue Styer



Kennett Square,PA - 1927-2020



Elizabeth Logue Styer, age 92, of Kennett Square, PA, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at Crosslands Community in Kennett Square. She was the loving wife of the late, Jack Styer with whom she shared 64 years of marriage.



Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late, Stephen Logue and Blanche Lynch Logue.



Betty graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in economics. She was employed by the DuPont Company, economist office, Department of Economics at the University of Delaware. She then joined her husband as a partner in Styer's Garden Center of Concordville, PA. During this time she had a gardening radio show in Delaware County and worked part-time for the Penn State Agricultural Extension Service as a horticulture assistant. During the 50 years that she and Jack lived on their farm in Londonderry Township, she served on the Octorara School Board and the Township Planning Commission, the Township Historical Committee and as a hospital volunteer. She served on the U of D alumni board and was an elder of the Presbyterian Church serving on committees of the Donegal Presbytery.



She is survived by her sisters, Martha Mendenhall and Daurice Grubbs and brother in law, Robert Grubbs and beloved nieces and nephews.



Interment services will be private at Concord Meeting Cemetery.



Arrangements are being handled by Founds-Feryo Cremation and Burial Services, LLC, West Chester, PA. Condolences may be offered by visiting:www.foundsfuneralhome.com.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store