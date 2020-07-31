1/1
Elizabeth M. Bachman
1950 - 2020
Elizabeth M. Bachman

Wilmington, DE - Elizabeth M. Bachman, 70, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Betty was born in Wilmington on February 2, 1950, daughter of the late Benjamin and Margaret (Balbach) Braune. A graduate of Corpus Christi High School, she was employed as a receptionist with Nationwide Insurance Company, having retired in 2015 after 40 years of dedicated service. Betty was an avid Eagles and Phillies fan, a Three Stooges enthusiast, enjoyed watching Dark Shadows and reading books authored by Dean Koontz.

She was predeceased by her husband, Bob Barker.

Betty will be dearly missed by her son, Troy Bachman, her daughter-in-law, Janet Bachman, her grandson, Trayton Bachman. In addition, she is survived by her brother, Bill Braune and his fiancée, Diane Carney, her sister, Marie Frances Grib, her brother-in-law, Joseph Grib, her nieces, Jennifer Palmer, Katie Ghione and Melissa Wich, and her best friend, Ken Izbiansky.

Funeral arrangements for Betty will be conducted in accordance with COVID-19 directives, which require mandatory face masks, social distancing and occupancy limits.

Family and friends are invited to visit at the Doherty Funeral Home, 3200 Limestone Road, Pike Creek on Monday, August 3 from 4:00-5:00PM, with a Catholic funeral service immediately following. Interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Betty may be made to the American Cancer Society, 92 Reads Way, New Castle, DE 19720.

To offer condolences, visit www.dohertyfh.com 302.999.8277






Published in The News Journal from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
04:00 - 05:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
AUG
3
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
Funeral services provided by
Doherty Funeral Homes - Pike Creek
3200 Limestone Road
Wilmington, DE 19808
(302) 999-8277
