Services
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
(302) 994-9614
Calling hours
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home
1400 Kirkwood Hwy
Wilmington, DE 19805
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Fleming


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Fleming Obituary
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Fleming

Elsmere - Betty passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, joining those she loved who preceded her in death, her parents Sebastian and Elizabeth Napolitano; her sisters, Maryanne and Toni; and her beloved son, John "Jackie" Fleming.

Born on September 28, 1931 in New York, she made her home in Elsmere, DE with her long-term partner, Roy Fridley. Betty was a devoted employee of Joy Trim for many years and thoroughly enjoyed sewing and taking care of animals.

She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, John "Pudgie" Fleming (Dominique) and Lynsey Fleming, as well as her great grandchildren Alec, Paige and Grace Fleming.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service for Betty on Thursday, July 18 at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, at11:00am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will take place privately at Gracelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks contribution be made in Betty's name to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801.

www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now