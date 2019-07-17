|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" M. Fleming
Elsmere - Betty passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 11, 2019, joining those she loved who preceded her in death, her parents Sebastian and Elizabeth Napolitano; her sisters, Maryanne and Toni; and her beloved son, John "Jackie" Fleming.
Born on September 28, 1931 in New York, she made her home in Elsmere, DE with her long-term partner, Roy Fridley. Betty was a devoted employee of Joy Trim for many years and thoroughly enjoyed sewing and taking care of animals.
She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, John "Pudgie" Fleming (Dominique) and Lynsey Fleming, as well as her great grandchildren Alec, Paige and Grace Fleming.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the service for Betty on Thursday, July 18 at Krienen-Griffith Funeral Home, 1400 Kirkwood Hwy., Wilm., DE 19805, at11:00am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00am-11:00am. Interment will take place privately at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers the family asks contribution be made in Betty's name to the Delaware Humane Society, 701 A St, Wilmington, DE 19801.
www.delawarefuneral.com
Published in The News Journal on July 17, 2019