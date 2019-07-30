|
|
Elizabeth (Liz) M. Vath RN, BSN
Newark - Elizabeth (Liz) M. Vath RN BSN, age 54, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 28, 2019, surrounded by family & friends. Liz was born on January 25, 1965 in Glenolden PA to Elizabeth & Robert Vath Sr. She was a graduate of Archbishop Prendergast HS, & continued her education earning a Bachelors of Science degree from Widener University in 1987. She had a passion for caring for others during her nursing career spanning over 32 years. She was a staff RN at Misericordia Hospital of Philadelphia in the SICCU & the ER; then in the ER at Delaware County Memorial Hospital; and continued her nursing practice for the last 17 years in the SICCU at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark DE. She was an active member of St. Gabriel's Church in Norwood PA, and for the last 17 years has been involved in religious education & Eucharistic ministry at The Holy Family Catholic Church of Newark DE.
She is survived by her parents, 3 siblings: Marlene (Vath) & Jeff Weiss; Robinann (Vath) & Richard J Basciano; & Robert & Eileen (Shea) Vath Jr; several nieces & nephews & one great nephew.
A visitation will be held on Friday August 2nd, 2019 from 10 A.M. to 11:30 A.M with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 A.M at Holy Family Catholic Church, 15 Gender Drive Newark, DE 19713. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Liz Vath RN memorial fund at 181 Piano Drive Newark DE 19713. Online condolences may be made at mealeyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Journal on July 30, 2019